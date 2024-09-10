Northamptonshire County Federation of WIs

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 10th September 2024 10:13

Featured in the photo are Sue Hamilton, NCFWI Media sub-committee member, Stefano De Leo, Retail Director, and members of staff from the Towcester Specsavers store.

Northamptonshire Federation is pleased to report that it is organised to equip their volunteers for car parking duties for their Annual Meeting in October, thanks to Specsavers of Towcester.

Their Director, Stefano De Leo, donated these splendid high-vis jackets to the Federation.

