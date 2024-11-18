UK roadshow to visit inspirational small businesses

Published: 11th September 2024 09:25

Small businesses in West Northamptonshire will be put on the map by the Small Business Saturday campaign later this year, after it has announced plans to bring its next national roadshow to the area this autumn.

The Tour will visit local businesses in Northampton on Monday, 18 November 2024 as part of a month-long journey across the UK, telling the inspirational stories of the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses and spotlighting the real people and communities behind them.

Supported by BT, the Tour will visit small businesses in over twenty UK towns and cities, undertaking ‘behind-the-scenes’ style scenes, interviewing local business owners and sharing these across social media.

The Tour marks the official countdown to Small Business Saturday later in the year on 7 December.

A grassroots, non-commercial campaign, Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities. Running for over a decade the campaign is backed by principal supporter American Express and has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We are so proud to be working with Small Business Saturday UK to bring a focus on West Northants and it is fantastic that our local businesses will be recognised by the national Small Business Saturday campaign.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the unique and diverse businesses that make our community vibrant and thriving. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and campaigns like this highlight their invaluable contribution. This is why we are so dedicated to supporting every local enterprise & providing funding to enable inclusive, sustainable growth across all of West Northants.

“We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating and supporting these businesses, not only on 7 December, but throughout the year. Let's continue to 'shop local' and ensure the success and growth of our small business community.”

Alongside the roadshow, the campaign will also offer a month of dedicated free online support for small businesses in the UK. This includes daily webinars and mentoring covering a wide range of relevant topics, as well as insight sessions with small businesses and industry experts.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: "Small Business Saturday has always been about supporting and celebrating the UK’s fantastic entrepreneurs and the amazing contribution they make to local communities all across the UK.

“Small businesses sit at the heart of communities like West Northants forming the cornerstone of local economies. We are really excited to have Small Business Saturday’s Tour visit the area and shine an important light on all the fabulous small businesses here, as well as all across the UK, bringing to life their brilliant and unique stories and impact."

Travelling over 3,000 miles The Tour will make use of electric vehicles to reduce emissions and reflect the sustainable switches many small business owners are making, as part of their vital role in the race to net zero.

Chris Sims, BT’s Managing Director for Small and Medium Enterprise, said:“Given the massive role that small businesses can play in helping to boost the UK economy it’s important that we give Britain’s entrepreneurs all the support they need to succeed.

“The Tour is a brilliant way for small businesses across the country to get tailored support around growing their capability for the future. We are delighted to be supporting this effort once again, through our Skills for Tomorrow offering, which has helped over one million entrepreneurs grow their small businesses with free digital skills training.”

For more information on Small Business Saturday and to get involved in The Tour visit - https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/the-tour

