Cycle race inspired the next generation of champions

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 10th September 2024 14:33

Sir Bradley Wiggins was among the thousands of spectators who visited the University of Northampton’s (UON) Waterside Campus this Saturday to witness the penultimate stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain.

Great Britain's Stevie Williams (pictured centre at the Waterside start line) secured overall Tour of Britain victory during the final sixth stage from Lowestoft to Felixstowe on Sunday.

In the build up to the start of stage five on Saturday more than 3,000 spectators enjoyed a variety of stalls; food, exhibitions, and riding and fitness experiences for children, before gathering to watch the riders and teams being presented on stage. After the start, spectators watched the race on big screens before heading up to the Derngate in the town centre for the finish.

Sir Bradley Wiggins, who’s won eight Olympic medals, five gold, the Tour de France and nine World Championships, was on campus to support his son Ben compete in the Tour of Britain. He said: “The atmosphere so far has been great. It's nice when it starts and finishes in one place it's better for the Fans with the Fan Village and everything, it’s been good so far.

“I’ve met a lot of young kids today that are into cycling it's great that they can see the current superstars of cycling. Remco Evenepoel has just won double gold in Paris, Tom Pidcock, Britain's very own Tour de France stage winner. When I was 13, I watched a lot of professional cycling and I was inspired by it, so it's great that you can see these guys in the flesh. We need our superstars because inspiration is about passing the baton on to the next generation.

“The campus is great, very modern, a nice café, and quite accessible, I just walked through the town from the train station which was great.”

Lee and his 10-year-old son Lucian are from Abington in Northampton and rode their bikes down to the Waterside Campus for the race start. Lee said: “I was buzzing about it when I heard the Tour of Britain was coming here. I always watch the Tour de France and all the major cycling events, so for it to come to Northampton is great for the town, I was definitely going to support it and check it out, and everything that’s been set up today is great.

“I’ve walked through the campus, but never visited the café or anything like we have today, what’s been built down here, it’s really impressive, really sleek and really modern.

“But the highlight has to be seeing the world class cyclists roll out, Tom Pidcock, Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, it was absolutely fantastic to see them ride by and just the whole buzz of the atmosphere here has been great and it’s been a top morning.”

James Seymour, UON Director of Marketing and Student Recruitment thanked the Tour of Britain and West Northamptonshire Council for bringing the race to the University and added: “It’s been a great moment for the University, not only because our beautiful campus was seen on television by millions of people worldwide, we also got to welcome thousands of visitors from the town and surrounding area who hadn’t visited before, and we saw journalism students take advantage of the unique occasion to interview top flight athletes at the live event.

“I joined everyone at the finish line on Derngate and the atmosphere was electric, the town really got behind the riders and the centre looked fantastic. An event Northampton can look back at with pride.”

The University of Northampton is an open campus, meaning anyone is welcome to visit, explore the grounds, and use the facilities including the shop and Waterside Restaurant and Bar. The University and its function rooms are also available for hire, to find out more, visit the UON website.

