Solar panels scheme aims to cut carbon emissions and costs

Published: 11th September 2024 11:03

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is exploring plans to generate its own ‘green electricity’ through a new solar panels scheme that will help meet local climate targets whilst reducing energy costs.

The proposals would see the Council invest in installing solar (photovoltaic) panels on multiple smaller sites, such as buildings and areas of land, to generate its own renewable energy supply.

WNC is not looking at introducing a large-scale single-site solar farm in West Northants, which have been pursued in other parts of the country. Instead, smaller solar projects would be brought forward, playing a key role in helping the authority to become net zero by 2030 and potentially saving the Council up to £1m a year in energy costs, depending on how future investment is set up.

Initial work has been carried out to assess the suitability of WNC’s land and properties for the scheme, with potential sites that could be explored further for the projects. At their meeting next week Cabinet members will consider whether to spend £1.272m of capital funding – money earmarked specifically for land, property and infrastructure – to further assess the sites which would then subject to public consultation and planning permission.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Waste, Recycling and the Environment, said: “We have a clear ambition to make our Council operations net zero by 2030 and generating our own large amounts of solar electricity would be hugely beneficial towards helping us achieve this. Not only would it significantly reduce our carbon emissions but also reduce our exposure to high and volatile energy costs.

“We are aware that the installation of solar technology can sometimes cause concern within the community, particularly around larger commercial solar farms, however our focus would be to explore the use of smaller, multiple projects for panels, being extremely mindful of the surroundings by ensuring significant landscaping for any ground-mounted schemes. As projects are developed, we would also ensure we consult local residents and follow the usual planning permissions and processes.

“Alongside assessing the feasibility of potential sites, we would also need to further explore and consider the best investment model for taxpayers too, which could range from solely funding the schemes ourselves to working with private sector partners.

“There is still a lot to consider at this early stage, but we owe it to our residents to explore whatever renewable energy solutions might be available to use as we work to create a cleaner and greener West Northants for everyone.”

The report will be considered by Cabinet at its meeting on 17 September – view the agenda here.

