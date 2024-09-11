NN12

Local News Adrian Newey Begins New Chapter Author: Will Hings Published: 11th September 2024 15:07 Adrian Newey has committed his long-term future to the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team F1’s team of the future secures the sport’s most sought-after signature which marks the beginning of a milestone long-term partnership

With an unsurpassed record of 25 F1 world championship titles Adrian Newey will lead on the team’s 2026 race car development

Adrian Newey adds further strength to an established senior leadership team as Managing Technical Partner and will become a shareholder in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team

This key strategic appointment demonstrates the ambition and momentum behind the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One ® Team project Adrian Newey has committed his long-term future to the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. The acclaimed British designer will begin working at the team’s Silverstone HQ from 1 March 2025 taking up a new role as Managing Technical Partner.



The appointment of Adrian Newey is yet another statement of Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One ambitions. Adrian has an unmatched record of success: he has led F1 teams to 25 Formula One World titles, establishing his position as the greatest technical mind in the sport’s history.



Ready for something new in Formula One, Adrian sees Aston Martin Aramco as the ideal project to apply his guidance and creativity. A private tour of the team’s brand-new AMR Technology Campus in June – a tangible demonstration of the team’s limitless ambition – proved a decisive factor in the decision-making process.



There is plenty to exercise Adrian’s mind in this new role: a reset in the technical rules for 2026, the integration of Honda works power units, advanced fuels by Aramco, and the newest wind tunnel in the sport.



Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team:“This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One®Team. It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships. As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One story.”



Adrian Newey: "I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with. Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in. Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."