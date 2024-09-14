Councils affirm commitment to suicide prevention

Published: 14th September 2024 10:28

In Northamptonshire, around 60 people take their own life each year. The effects of a suicide can be devastating, and the impact felt by many – including family, friends, neighbours, employers, colleagues, professionals, and the wider community. This is why North and West Northamptonshire Councils joined together to host an event to mark World Suicide Prevention Day which takes place on 10 September 2024 each year.

The event took place on Monday 9 September at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and provided people with the opportunity to watch 'Fifty-Four Days,' a film about suicide bereavement, and join in a question-and-answer session on this topic and find out more about services across Northamptonshire that can support them. Refreshments were provided by local company, Punjabi Fusion.

As a partnership across Northamptonshire, organisations believe that every death by suicide is one too many. Each of these deaths can potentially be prevented, therefore suicide prevention is a priority for everyone, and the event aimed to open up conversations about this topic and raise awareness of vital services.

On discussing the event, Cat White, film producer of Fifty-Four days said: "I made Fifty-Four Days at the lowest point of my life - after losing someone I loved to suicide and wondering how I would go on. Swimming each day pretty much saved my life and I wanted to tell a different narrative about how we still remain hopeful, even in the face of suicide. The film has won awards and sparked conversations all over the world and to now be bringing it back to my hometown of Northampton in honour of World Suicide Prevention Day is such a full circle moment. North and West Northamptonshire Councils are doing such incredible work across the county to change the narrative around suicide, including launching 'Shout' - a 24/7 service providing people within the moment support. I am so honoured that Fifty-Four Days is going to be part of that conversation, inspiring people to change the narrative. I truly believe that dawn will always break through the darkness if we just keep holding on long enough to see it."

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “As a partnership, we believe every death by suicide is one too many. Each of these deaths can potentially be prevented and that’s why we are working towards raising awareness of suicide prevention, making it a priority for everyone. The event provided an opportunity for people to watch a thought-provoking film and engage in important conversations on this topic.”

Councillor Gill Mercer, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: “As the film shows, each suicide has a far-reaching impact on many other people. People bereaved by suicide are more likely to experience poor mental health and sadly have an increased risk of suicide themselves. It is vitally important that there is a range of support for those bereaved or affected by suicide. Locally these include Kelly’s Heroes, Northamptonshire Support After Suicide, Samaritans and Cruse Bereavement, as well as the Northamptonshire Mental Health Number. I would like to thank them for the important services that they provide.”

If you are concerned that an individual has taken steps to harm themselves or someone around them, then please contact the emergency services on 999.

In Northamptonshire, there is a 24hr mental health number where you can access support for yourself, or someone you are worried about on 0800 448 0828. There is also a text number available Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm on 07480 635531. Click here to find out more about mental health services.

