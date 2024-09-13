Tree and Wood Strategy for West Northants

People are being asked to share their views on a draft strategy that sets out the future treescape of the area.

The Tree and Wood Strategy is being developed by West Northamptonshire Council to set out how it will maintain and enhance tree and woodland cover for the next twenty years.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to comment on the strategy via an online survey or at one of the upcoming in-person sessions.

A series of drop-in events are being held across the area on the following dates:

Monday, 23 September, 11am to 5.30pm at The Grosvenor Centre, Northampton

Wednesday, 25 September, 11am to 5pm at The Forum, Towcester

Thursday 26 September at 1pm to 6pm, at The Old Fire Station, Brackley

Friday 27 September, 11am to 5.30pm at the Daventry Town Council offices, Daventry

Alternatively, virtual drop-in sessions will be held through MS Teams on Monday 30 September at the following times: 10-11am, 12-1pm, 2-3pm, and 5-6pm. Further details can be found via the Council’s consultation hub.

The consultation closes on Sunday, 13 October 2024 and people can have their say via the Council’s consultation hub.

