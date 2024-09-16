Ryan at Grafham Water Centre

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 16th September 2024 10:31



In August the Rotary Club of Towcester sponsored three candidates to attend the 2024 RYLA week at the Grafham Water Centre in Huntingdonshire. RYLA is a management course designed for young adults from the ages of 18 to 26. It is a week in length and teaches leadership skills, working together as a team, self-reliance and confidence building.

This year the candidates from the Towcester area were Liberty Abott, Alba Sanchez and Tristan Robinson, who visited the club to give a debrief on their experiences and the knowledge they gained during a very intensive week working with 30 other candidates from the East of England and south Midlands, all sponsored by different Rotary Clubs in the District 1070.

The candidates said they started out not knowing what to expect, nor knowing any of the other candidates and certainly not prepared for what turned out to be an exciting week at the Grafham Centre. Thinking they would have an easy first day they were sorely disillusioned after a "getting to know you" session and a late evening hike with check points to sign in at culminating in a late night/early morning finish which set the tone for the week.

During the week they experienced water activities, sailing, kayaking and raft building, business creating, an expedition and the acquisition of presentational skills, experiencing team building and working together.

They all agreed that at the end of the week, they returned home shattered both mentally and physically, but having made new friends and experiences outside of their comfort zones, they all said it was one of the best weeks of their lives and would recommend the course for anyone between the ages of 18 to 26 years old should to go on.

This is another example of Rotary's commitment to the youth of the community and the Club is looking for candidates for 2025. The course is sponsored and paid for by the Rotary Club of Towcester.

Any business or senior education unit in Towcester and district who has a member of staff that they feel could benefit from such an opportunity please contact the secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk

