Progress made on sustainability efforts with bronze iiE accreditation

Published: 17th September 2024 09:38

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has continued to make progress in its sustainability journey by retaining a national environmental accreditation.

WNC is pleased to have retained the Bronze Award accreditation with the Investors in the Environment scheme (iiE) following an independent audit, showing its commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

iiE is a national environmental accreditation scheme designed to help organisations save time and money, reduce their impact on the environment, and get recognition for their progress.

The Council has worked to improve on the foundations put in place through achieving the bronze award last year for the first time, with it being less than four years since the authority was formed.

Over the past 12 months, WNC has continued to make strides towards meeting its sustainability objectives, including:

Publishing its first Sustainability Report, setting out priorities against the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Focussing on embedding sustainable thinking into all job roles, projects and policies rather than it being looked at as an addition to or adaptation

Continuing to grow a sustainability staff network and councillors net zero action group to guide, influence and involve communities, colleagues and partners

Refreshing the online Sustainable West Northamptonshire information hub and social media channels to promote, share and encourage good practice

Actively supporting staff with additional training, including members of the Sustainability Team undergoing a Pathways to Net Zero course

Consulting the public on a draft electric vehicle infrastructure strategy that will be published in early 2025 to support the increase in EVs

Participating in the national No Mow May campaign for the first time, leaving areas of green spaces to grow naturally in a bid to increase biodiversity.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Waste and Recycling said: “I am delighted that we have retained our iiE Bronze Accreditation. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to cutting emissions and meeting the target of net zero across West Northants by 2045.

“We are dedicated to making changes that will have a positive impact on the environment and the lives of our residents, to make a difference today and in the future. We are taking steps in the right direction and are keen to continue building on the work that has already been done.

“There are simple ways in which everyone can help to tackle the climate challenge in their everyday lives and probably do without thinking about and one very important way of doing so is working together.”

Find out more about Sustainability in West Northants on the Council’s website.

