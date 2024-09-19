Plans to invest over £9.5 million in housing set to move forward

Published: 19th September 2024 10:52

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has successfully secured £4.089 million from the third round of the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF), which it will spend alongside £5.488 million of capital funding to deliver over 30 properties over the next two years.

The properties will provide immediate support for homeless families needing temporary accommodation or resettlement while contributing to the Council’s general housing stock in the medium to long term, ensuring that these assets continue to serve the community for years to come.

The Council previously delivered the full targets for rounds one and two of the LAHF funding, acquiring 40 properties between 2023 and 2024 with a grant underspend of approximately £850,000.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "This funding represents a significant investment in the future of our community. By expanding our stock of quality temporary and resettlement housing, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable families but also ensuring that these assets contribute to the long-term sustainability of our local housing market.

“This initiative is a key part of our strategy to support those in need, reduce the financial burden on the Council and our reliance on expensive nightly let accommodation, and provide a stable foundation for residents to build their lives by providing sustainable housing solutions which will support the Council’s housing and homelessness responsibilities for the remainder of the properties’ lifetime.”

A report to move forward with the LAHF funding was discussed by councillors at WNC’S Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 17 September and will now go on for further consideration at Full Council on Thursday, 26 September.

