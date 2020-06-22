renew169 Wellbeing Cafe

During the past 3 months, although renew169 Wellbeing Cafe at 169 Watling Street has been closed, alternative ways have been oganised to support people in the local community. Watch the uplifting rendition of You've got a Friend compiled by supporters at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do96YEyb6jE&feature=youtu.be

Weekly Zoom chats and regular phone calls to visitors have been organised to keep in touch and a new Telephone Befriending Service will be operating very soon to offer weekly social interaction to those who may need to remain isolated, or are feeling the need for additional support. If you would like to receive a call or become a 'befriender' please email the manager at the email address below.

Lots of work has been going on behind the scenes and a new website, Just Giving page and revamped Facebook page have been launched to reach more people who may be in need of mental health support. Until the wellbeing cafe can open again safely, there are plans to hold outdoor get-togethers at central locations in Towcester so please visit the contact details below for updates.

Feedback indicates there is a real need for the cafe to be open more regularly which would require more volunteers. Could you spare a few hours on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday? Please get in touch if you'd like to discuss the many ways to get involved.

To raise further awareness of the service, renew169 are launching a 'pass it on' campaign by leaving knitted flowers with contact details around Towcester. If you find a flower please feel free to keep it or pass it on to someone you think may need support.

For support and information please contact manager@renew169.org.uk or visit renew169.org.uk and fb.me/renew169

