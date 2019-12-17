  • Bookmark this page

Tows earn much needed win

Author: Zac Osborne Published: 17th December 2019 15:21
Ben Roe in actionBen Roe in action
Tows pick up a much needed 5 points on the road

With the fixture being moved to Lutterworth due to a waterlogged pitch, the task was a big one against a strong Lutterworth side. Tows started brightly creating two try scoring opportunities early on but each time a pass and an offload didn’t come off. Lutterworth slotted a pen after a couple of silly infringements. Dave Devlin-Jones replied in style cutting through out wide to score in the corner but the wind proved too much for the conversion attempt. Before half time another penalty for the home side saw it 6-5 at the break

The second half came to life with two early converted scores, one from Ben Roe powering over and the home team with one of their own. Soon after Cam Young hit a fantastic line, found well by Roe to go under the sticks. Tows looked in control of the game at 11-19 and James Falvey showed a bit of strength to get over for a converted try of his own. The last ten minutes were a nervy affair and a questionable yellow card for DDJ gave the home side some real impetus. Looking like a different outfit they ran the ball very effectively and scored two tries and keeping the pressure on in the dying minutes, the game at that stage could have gone either way. Tows held on to win 23-26 and will be elated with their first away win of the season

Last game of the calendar year is away at 2.15 against Melbourne (near Derby not Australia) and the boys hope to finish with a flourish

