Tows deserve their Christmas beers

Author: Zac Osborne Published: 28th December 2019 09:00

Callum Jones in action Callum Jones in action

After a last minute location change due to waterlogged pitches Melbourne started the game stronger sustaining pressure in the Tows 22. Keeping them out well the game remained scoreless until around 20 minutes when Ben Barwell got over from a quick tap and go, James Falvey adding the extras.

Melbourne replied almost immediately with their centre cutting through the midfield to score under the posts levelling the scores. The teams exchanged penalties before half time leaving the score at 10-10

A galvanised Towcester came out in the second half and controlled possession a lot more effectively with big carries up front from the likes of Peter Gowler who is back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. A try for Cam Young followed by one for Callum Jones, set up by skipper and man of the match, Craig Holton, with an almost impossible offload around the back of the tacklers head in contact. A further penalty from the improving boot of Falvey and Tows take away a vitally important win

Asked after the game Craig Holton said that ‘it was a great way to finish off a tough first half of the season, plagued with injuries and constant squad rotation.

We went there with a confident side, looking to play at a high intensity and it was a must win for us. Melbourne started well. First 20 minutes with all the possession and running hard lines trying to crack the defence.

The boys absorbed huge amounts of pressure which continued throughout most of the game, with a huge defensive effort.

In attack, We took our chances well through a couple of try’s and penalties. Eventually pulling away to win the game.

Everyone stood up to be counted, an impressive performance all round.’

Tows are back in action in the New Year at home to Oadby Wyggestonians on the 4th January 2020. Merry Christmas everyone and the boys look forward to starting the hard work again in January

