Tows survive Olney fight back

Author: Zac Osborne Published: 20th January 2020 12:40

Eugene Baxter making a strong carry.After being on the wrong end of Olney’s only victory in the league this season, Tows knew they had a point to prove, which started badly with the Men in Pink scoring in the first couple of minutes. Tows took control of possession then and came away with a penalty from James Falvey and then a try in the corner from winger Adam Wilkinson. Olney then kicked a penalty of their own. Shortly after, Ben Roe found Eugene Baxter in acres of space from a hard line outside him for Baxter to go under the posts gratefully.

Tows were in to the game by now and from a line out spread the ball wide to see Cam Young saunter in for his first of four tries for the day. Olney then collected a yellow card for repeated infringements which gave Young an opportunity for one of the simpler tries and the bonus point before half time. The score was 25-8

Early in the second half, Young showed some serious wheels to collect his hat trick and it looked as if Tows had the game sewn up. The visitors had other ideas and scored in reply shortly after. Tows were giving away penalties hand over fist and replacement Zac Osborne was sent to the bin for a line out infringement, this was sandwiched by two Olney tries bringing them back to within 5 and setting up a nervy end to the game.

Tows dominance in the scrum was not rewarded and it seemed like the game might be slipping away with the away team’s tails well and truly up and in the hunt for the win. A Pepe Nanci interception was finished off by Young after Nanci hit a mysterious treacle patch in the midfield.

The final score at 35-25 with Tows ruing their mistakes and squandered opportunities.

The second team left it late against Olney 2s and scored in the last minute to win 12-8 while the thirds won over at Northampton BBOB

Tows return to action at home on Tuesday night (21st January 2020) in the Alliance Cup quarter final against Bugbrooke RFC. All support greatly appreciated under the lights. Come on you Tows

