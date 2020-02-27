Racing Point test suffers niggles with car

Lance Stroll - Racing Point F1 in Barcelona week two pre season test

Tom McCullough, Performance Engineering Director of Silverstone based F1 Racing Point on second week of pre season testing in Barcelona 2020:

“First day of the second test and the main aim was to complete our core test matrix before we move on to preparations for Melbourne over the final two days. As the mileage has increased, so we've found some little niggles with the car - including a few sensor issues, which unfortunately cost us some track time during the morning session in particular. But overall, we've increased our understanding of the new package and swept through most of the setup items we needed to tick off today. There's plenty of data to analyse - even if the strong winds make interpreting that data a little trickier - so we'll be working through that into this evening and aiming to hit the ground running tomorrow.”

Lance Stroll:

“Unfortunately we had a few problems with the car today, which resulted in us not getting the full programme done this morning. It's a little frustrating, as obviously you want as much track time as you can get before the first race - but it's better we find and fix these issues now than have them hit us when we get to Melbourne. Overall, the car has felt pretty good since we first hit the track last week, so I'm looking forward to getting back to it tomorrow and hoping for a smoother day.”

Sergio Perez:

“Every time you jump in a new car, you're learning new things. We still have a lot to work through to keep learning as much as we can before the first race, and there are a lot of areas we can still improve at this stage, as always in testing. But overall, it was another really solid day - even if this afternoon was a little bit tricky with the wind changing a lot from the beginning to the end of the session. I've got one more day in the car on Friday, so I'm looking forward to that and hoping we can extract the maximum from our package to end the test on a strong note before we head to Melbourne.”

