NN12

>

News

>

Sport Gusty day for Mercedes in Winter test Author: Bradley Lord Published: 27th February 2020 09:28 The Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team was back in action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, completing 179 laps on the first day of the second test The Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team was back in action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, completing 179 laps on the first day of the second test



Date: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 Driver: Lewis Hamilton (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM) Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit Length: 4.655 km Laps Completed: Lewis 89, Valtteri 90, Total 179 Distance Covered: Lewis 414 km, Valtteri 419 km, Total 833 km Best Lap Time: Lewis 1:17.562, Valtteri 1:18.100



It was a busy first day of the second pre-season test for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, with Valtteri and Lewis managing 833 kilometres of running with the new car. Lewis was behind the wheel in the morning session and focused on set-up work on longer runs, alongside gathering aero data and trying out new aero components

Valtteri took over for the afternoon and ran a similar programme of car set-up, aero data collection and correlation work

Today's programme focused primarily on testing, correlating and gathering data on new aerodynamic components, as well as longer runs and set-up work

Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 1,923 km today

Lewis Hamilton

It's been a good session and a good start to the second week of testing here in Barcelona. We've just got our heads down, trying to continue increasing our mileage and our understanding of this car - through the subtle changes with car set-up, the tyres and the aerodynamic package. A fairly standard day, but it was a bit windier out there and it felt like the track had less grip - so there was some sliding around. The car didn't quite feel as good as the first week, but I'm sure that will change as the test progresses and the track conditions improve.



Valtteri Bottas

Very good mileage today, 90 laps. For half a day in the car, that's really good. We got some good set-up tests done and focused on long running. I think we picked up lots of learning points, although it was a bit tricky this afternoon with gusty wind, which made it sometimes more difficult to understand the set-up changes in detail. But I am sure we'll analyse everything overnight and find the learnings from it. Everything ran smoothly, except a slightly late start to the day with some big changes over lunchtime. But still we got some good running in and it's good to be back in the car again.



James Allison

It was a productive day both in the morning and the afternoon, taking the opportunity that winter testing grants us to explore the car thoroughly, in ways that are near-impossible once the racing season starts. We tested the new prototype tyre with Lewis in the morning, which was trouble-free, and ran through set-up changes with both drivers. It was an interesting day, because it got quite gusty at various points. That was useful for us, learning how to get the best from the car as the wind picks up. Tomorrow, we will continue to explore the basic behaviour of the car, before focusing more on performance on the final day of testing.





Lewis HamiltonIt's been a good session and a good start to the second week of testing here in Barcelona. We've just got our heads down, trying to continue increasing our mileage and our understanding of this car - through the subtle changes with car set-up, the tyres and the aerodynamic package. A fairly standard day, but it was a bit windier out there and it felt like the track had less grip - so there was some sliding around. The car didn't quite feel as good as the first week, but I'm sure that will change as the test progresses and the track conditions improve.Valtteri BottasVery good mileage today, 90 laps. For half a day in the car, that's really good. We got some good set-up tests done and focused on long running. I think we picked up lots of learning points, although it was a bit tricky this afternoon with gusty wind, which made it sometimes more difficult to understand the set-up changes in detail. But I am sure we'll analyse everything overnight and find the learnings from it. Everything ran smoothly, except a slightly late start to the day with some big changes over lunchtime. But still we got some good running in and it's good to be back in the car again.James AllisonIt was a productive day both in the morning and the afternoon, taking the opportunity that winter testing grants us to explore the car thoroughly, in ways that are near-impossible once the racing season starts. We tested the new prototype tyre with Lewis in the morning, which was trouble-free, and ran through set-up changes with both drivers. It was an interesting day, because it got quite gusty at various points. That was useful for us, learning how to get the best from the car as the wind picks up. Tomorrow, we will continue to explore the basic behaviour of the car, before focusing more on performance on the final day of testing. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.