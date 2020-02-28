Difficult day for F1 Racing Point in test

Author: Will Hings Published: 28th February 2020 08:26



Tom McCullough, Performance Engineering Director: “It was a bit of a difficult day, due mainly to the wet start and generally cold conditions. When the track did eventually dry out, the wind became particularly strong – the strongest it’s been in testing so far.



Tom McCullough, Performance Engineering Director of Silverstone based F1 Racing Point said, “It was a bit of a difficult day, due mainly to the wet start and generally cold conditions. When the track did eventually dry out, the wind became particularly strong – the strongest it’s been in testing so far.

Lance Stroll:



“We put in a lot of laps – my neck’s going to be a bit stiff in the morning! We got held up a bit by the rain in the morning and it was really windy in the afternoon, which compromised running for everyone a bit. But all-in-all some solid running and the car felt pretty good out there. It’s testing, so we don’t know what everyone else is doing – but what matters is that we’ve been making progress over the past couple of weeks. We’ve definitely improved the car in terms of the balance on both short and long runs and the team have done a great job of dialling it in more and more as the days have gone by. It’s a bit weird having less time in the car compared to previous years, but I’d say this has been my best pre-season so far. I’m feeling fresh from all that off-season training and ready to go racing.”



Tom McCullough, Performance Engineering Director:



“It was a bit of a difficult day, due mainly to the wet start and generally cold conditions. When the track did eventually dry out, the wind became particularly strong – the strongest it’s been in testing so far. Despite the strong winds, Lance did not put a foot wrong, thus maximising the available track time. In light of the weather conditions, we prioritised what was possible to achieve from our test plan, with some performance runs in the morning on the softer compounds followed by longer runs in the afternoon, which were unfortunately interrupted by red flags. Overall, a day of damage limitation in terms of productivity – but the car ran reliably and we’ve furthered our understanding of how to work with it, which is all valuable learning ahead of Melbourne.”



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.