Positive winter for Racing Point

Published: 29th February 2020

Testing in Barcelona.

Sergio Perez:



“We’ve got plenty of useful data from these six days and I think we are now well-prepared to start the season. I’m looking forward to it and hoping we can be competitive from the first race – but of course, it’s going to be a long season. It doesn’t matter where you start in Melbourne, it matters where you finish in Abu Dhabi. A big thank you to everyone here at the track and back at the factory – everybody has done a huge amount of work over the winter. For me, the plan now is to do some more physical preparation, with a bit of down time to relax as well before the travelling begins. It’s a long way to Australia, but I can’t wait to get out there and go racing.”



Tom McCullough, Performance Engineering Director:



“Overall, it’s been a positive winter for us. As with Lance yesterday, Sergio didn’t put a foot wrong today. Between them they’ve helped us get through a very busy test programme across the six days – which hasn’t always been easy with the weather. We spent the morning finishing off our optimisation work based on the knowledge we’ve gathered of the car thus far. The lower winds certainly made it easier to understand what we were looking at relative to the tricky conditions of yesterday. We had a small technical issue at the end of the morning session, which was traced to an electrical fault. While not a significant concern, we elected to carry out some precautionary checks – as it’s important to understand and iron out these niggles before we go racing – which unfortunately cost us some running on the softer tyre compounds. The afternoon was focused on long run performance – putting our car balance and set-up work from the preceding days into practice – with some positive feedback from Sergio to end the test. We’ve learned a lot about the RP20 over the past two weeks. Now it’s a matter of ensuring we make the best possible use of that data ahead of the opening races. It’s been a busy winter for everybody trackside and back at the factory, with some long hours and an incredible amount of work going on behind the scenes. A big thank you to each and every member of the team.”



