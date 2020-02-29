Mercedes strong throughout F1 Winter test

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team wrapped up pre-season testing with another 787 kilometres on Friday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Date: Friday, 28 February 2020 Driver: Lewis Hamilton (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM) Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit Length: 4.655 km Laps Completed: Lewis 90, Valtteri 79, Total 169 Distance Covered: Lewis 419 km, Valtteri 368 km, Total 787 km Best Lap Time: Lewis 1:16.410, Valtteri 1:16.196

Lewis was behind the wheel of the W11 in the morning session, continuing his long-run work from the previous day and collecting additional aero data

Valtteri drove the new car in the final session of the 2020 pre-season test, working on single lap tyre preparation

Mercedes-Benz Power Units completed a total of 2,183 km today

We made it through testing! It's crazy how quickly these past two weeks have gone. It's been intense, with a huge amount of work from everybody at the track and back home at the factories. The car's feeling like a step forward from last year, but it's clear we've still got a few issues we need to iron out ahead of Melbourne. I've got total confidence in the team and know they'll be doing everything they can to make sure we arrive in Australia in a good place. The start of the new season comes around so quickly and now we go racing in just two weeks' time. I can't wait.

That's it for pre-season testing for another year. I think we can be happy that we've made the most of it, only missing out on a few miles to some small issues. I've already got a nice feeling with the car and it's been good to get the chance to get comfortable with the long and short runs, and practice some starts too. I feel like we've made a step forward in most areas and it's been a successful test. As always we'll be focusing on our own performance and we've got two important weeks coming up now ahead of the first race to put what we've learnt from the test into action.

It feels good to wrap up testing at the top of the leaderboard and end two intense weeks for the team with a decent final day on track. We worked through our programme without any hitches today, and spent some time figuring out how best to prepare the tyres for single lap runs. The car's been pretty strong throughout the whole of winter testing and it's been an exciting period for us exploring its potential. We clearly still have some more work to do on the reliability to get us up to the standard that we expect by the start of the season. But if we can do that then I think we've got a decent chance of a good showing in Melbourne.



