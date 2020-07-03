Racing Point find pace in Friday practice

Author: Will Hings Published: 3rd July 2020 18:09

Silverstone based F1 Racing Point Friday practice report from the 2020 Austiran Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez

FP1 P5 1.05.512 33 Laps

FP2 P3 1.04.945 48 Laps

Lance Stroll

FP1 P11 1.06.074 34 Laps

FP2 P7 1.05.135 48 Laps



Lance Stroll

“It was very exciting to be driving again and it was a solid day for the team. We got a taste for the car in Barcelona during winter testing, but it’s good to see where we are relative to everybody else. We looked competitive and after so many months out of the car it was nice to get back in the groove. It’s definitely been one of the better Fridays I can remember for a long time – so that's a good sign. Today, it looked like we had the pace. So we'll see what tomorrow brings.”



Sergio Perez

“It's been an interesting day. Everything is really close out there, especially on such a short track. The car feels good and I’m happy. In the factory, the team has done a tremendous job and we have a car underneath us that is working well. There's still a lot of work to do – tonight and tomorrow morning – but we are in decent shape. The margins are extremely close, so it’s going to be really important to put together some really tidy laps in qualifying tomorrow.”





