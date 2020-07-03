  • Bookmark this page

Racing Point find pace in Friday practice

Author: Will Hings Published: 3rd July 2020 18:09

It was very exciting to be driving again and it was a solid day for the teamIt was very exciting to be driving again and it was a solid day for the team
Silverstone based F1 Racing Point Friday practice report from the 2020 Austiran Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez
FP1  P5  1.05.512  33 Laps
FP2  P3  1.04.945  48 Laps
Lance Stroll
FP1  P11  1.06.074  34 Laps
FP2  P7    1.05.135  48 Laps

Lance Stroll
“It was very exciting to be driving again and it was a solid day for the team. We got a taste for the car in Barcelona during winter testing, but it’s good to see where we are relative to everybody else. We looked competitive and after so many months out of the car it was nice to get back in the groove. It’s definitely been one of the better Fridays I can remember for a long time – so that's a good sign. Today, it looked like we had the pace. So we'll see what tomorrow brings.”
 
Sergio Perez
“It's been an interesting day. Everything is really close out there, especially on such a short track. The car feels good and I’m happy. In the factory, the team has done a tremendous job and we have a car underneath us that is working well. There's still a lot of work to do – tonight and tomorrow morning – but we are in decent shape. The margins are extremely close, so it’s going to be really important to put together some really tidy laps in qualifying tomorrow.”
 

