The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...." more
- Mike Phillips
Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Towcestrians Sports Club And Venue

Perez in the points for Racing Point

Author: Will Hings Published: 5th July 2020 18:02

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of Silverstone based F1 Racing Point “That was a pretty busy afternoon on all fronts and I’m sure great entertainment for the fans watching on television.

After such a long break from racing, it was important to start our season with a handful of points with Sergio in sixth place. It’s frustrating to see a podium slip away in the final few laps, but it was difficult to hold off those cars with a tyre advantage. With so many safety car interruptions, we had some difficult decisions to make and we chose to preserve track position rather than pit.

The cars behind us effectively had free pit stops and could react to what we did – pitting when we chose to stay out. That was certainly the case with the McLarens and Leclerc. It was disappointing to see Lance retire early when the car started to lose power.

The investigation is underway on what caused that, but ultimately, after attempting to fix the problem through mode changes failed, protecting the power unit was the priority.”

Sergio Perez
“We had to fight hard today and we had strong pace. Sixth place is a good way to start the season, but we could have finished even higher. We were unlucky with the safety cars, but it's easy to say after the race that we should have pitted a second time. I had to defend from drivers on fresher tyres in the final laps, which was a challenge. However, this was a good race to learn plenty about the car and our performance. The main positive is that we have a competitive package and I think we can be fighting for another strong result here next week.”


Lance Stroll
“It was a good start to the race, but then I began to lose power early on. We tried to make some changes to various settings, but eventually we had to retire the car. We'll look into the problem and come back stronger next time. The car felt good at first and I think our pace would have been strong. We could have scored a good amount of points today.”

Sergio Perez
    •    Grid  P6
    •    Result  P6
    •    Change  0 Positions
    •    Fastest Lap  1.08.305 [Lap 63]
    •    Strategy
    ◦    1 Stop [Lap 26]
    ◦    Start: Used Soft [26 Laps]
    ◦    New Medium [45 Laps]
    •    Points  8
    •    Championship  P6
    •    Change  N/A
Lance Stroll
    •    Grid  P9
    •    Result  DNF
    •    Change  N/A
    •    Fastest Lap  1.10.326 [Lap 4]
    •    Strategy
    ◦    0 Stops
    ◦    Start: Used Soft [20 Laps]
    •    Points  0
    •    Championship  N/A
    •    Change  N/A
BWT Racing Point F1 Team
    •    Points  8
    •    Championship  P4
    •    Change  N/A

More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
