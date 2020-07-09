  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I have just had the chance to take a look at this and it is excellent. Lucky Towcester!"
- Clare S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Towcestrians Sports Club And Venue

Mercedes Styrian Grand Prix - Preview

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 9th July 2020 09:03
Brackley based Formula One team Mercedes AMG Petronas remains in Austria for round two of the 2020 season, and round two in Spielberg for the Styrian Grand Prix Brackley based Formula One team Mercedes AMG Petronas remains in Austria for round two of the 2020 season, and round two in Spielberg for the Styrian Grand Prix
 
Brackley based Formula One team Mercedes AMG Petronas remains in Austria for round two of the 2020 season, and round two in Spielberg for the Styrian Grand Prix 
 
Toto Talks Styria 
 
The result of the first race looks good on paper, but the reality is that we were fortunate to finish the race. Reliability caused us real concern and it is something we are working on as our highest priority. In a shorter season with a yet to be determined number of races, every point counts, so we need to improve quickly on that front. 
 
Our main problems were with the electrical components of the gearbox, caused by the aggressive kerbs in Spielberg. We first noticed the issue on Friday and immediately started working on mitigations for the next races, both at the factory and at the track. We will run new components this weekend to improve the situation. 
 
Valtteri showed a strong performance last weekend, controlling the race and staying ahead at the safety car restarts. Lewis did a good job fighting through the field and was unfortunate with his five-second penalty; he will use the opportunity to set things straight when we return to the track. 
 
I'm looking forward to another race in Austria this weekend. It's unique to be racing in my home country on consecutive weekends, and a testament to all the hard work that has gone into the new protocols that enable us to go racing. The first grand prix of the season was a real nail-biter which delivered to the fans who had to wait so long for F1 to restart. With just a few days between the two events, there are still plenty of unknowns - and I think we can expect another exciting race. 
 
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies