The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Silverstone CC win at home

Author: John Fowler Published: 20th July 2020 09:49

Silverstone Cricket Club had two matches on Saturday 18th July 2020.

 

v Marston St Lawrence (home)

 

The home game was against a young team against Marston St Lawrence A. Silverstone won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Ollie Starbuck and Joe Lindsay took the score to 41 before Starbuck (30) was bowled. Joe Lindsay was bowled for 26 (73-2) and Sach Patil (2) was also bowled. Ryan Knight scored 15 before he was out (122-4), Ben Cooper (10) 130-5 and Sean Stokes (0) 133-5 were all out. Andrew Key scored 14 and was dismissed with the score on 186-7. Last man out was Henry Smith (67) with his first fifty for the club. The innings closed on 187-8. The Marston St Lawrence bowled and fielded very well.

 

The Marston St Lawrence batsmen found the Silverstone bowling attack too quick for them. Iwan Roberts was the pick of the bowlers taking 5 wickets for 17 runs, well supported by Ollie Starbuck, Ryan Knight and Sean Gardiner, as Silverstone secured victory.

 

v Wicken (away)

 

Wicken batted first and accelerated with Callum Roberts (50 not out) and James Canwell (45) being the highest run scorers as Wicken scored 194-6 from their forty overs. Paul Gazeley (2-32), Fergus Moran (2-15) and Josh Shakespeare (1-56) were the wicket takers together with a run out.

 

In reply, Khush Sidhu was LBW first ball and David Hayle (6) was bowled. Gywn Roberts joined opener Will Thomas and they took the score to 70 before Thomas (43) was caught. Wickets fell at regular intervals before some big hitting by Shakespeare (26). The long innings from Roberts (25) ended when he was caught by the wicketkeeper. The Silverstone innings closed on 136-9 wickets.

 

Both sides will have matches on Saturday 25th July 2020 starting at 13.30

Comments

Nearby postcodes

