Stroll on podlum at Monza

Author: Will Hings Published: 6th September 2020 19:09

Congratulations to Lance Stroll and the whole team for today’s podium – the first of the Racing Point era

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of Silverstone based F1 Racing Point, “Congratulations to Lance Stroll and the whole team for today’s podium – the first of the Racing Point era. It was a day all about taking opportunities and I’m very proud of the whole team. Lance battled hard today – making some excellent overtaking moves – and he really deserves this result. On the other hand, the luck didn’t go Sergio’s way today and his chances of scoring good points ended when the safety car came out. All in all though, it’s a day of celebration for everybody at Racing Point. It’s great to taste the champagne again and today’s silverware is a fitting reward for the efforts back at base and trackside this year.”



Lance Stroll

“It’s been a while since I’ve stood on the podium, but it was worth the wait to get my second one! It feels great to be back on the podium, I’m still pinching myself! It’s a weird scenario in a red flag situation – we don’t usually get an intermission during races! You just have to reset and prepare. Firstly, I want to congratulate Pierre, it was such a crazy race, but he fully deserved that win. He had a great launch at the restart and was so consistent after that. It’s a bit of a bummer for me, because I think it was our race to win. I had no grip at the restart and had too much wheelspin, so I lost a few places and fell back to P6. I had a good battle with Carlos after getting some places back – I overtook him but he got me back and I was pushing for the win right to the end. We got a bit of luck with the timing of the red flag, but that’s part of Formula 1 and I’ll take it when it comes! Regardless, I’m delighted with third today. I’m so happy for the team – thanks to them for giving me such a strong car.”

Sergio Perez

“Well done to Lance and the team on the podium, it’s a great result. From my side, it’s been a disappointing day. Anything that could go wrong seemed to happen to us. I had a poor start at the beginning of the race and lost places to the McLarens and Bottas. But then things started to look up for us. Lando then slowed down excessively in the pitlane during the pit window – which I think was dangerous – and we had a slow pit stop and that was costly. Max also crashed into me at Turn 2 after my stop and he damaged my car, so after the restart I had to drive with the damage. The main positive is that I was able to recover to get back into P10 and earn a point – and the team had a great day with Lance's finish too.”







Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.