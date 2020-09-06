  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Towcestrians Sports Club And Venue

Stroll on podlum at Monza

Author: Will Hings Published: 6th September 2020 19:09

Congratulations to Lance Stroll and the whole team for today’s podium – the first of the Racing Point eraCongratulations to Lance Stroll and the whole team for today’s podium – the first of the Racing Point era

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of Silverstone based F1 Racing Point, “Congratulations to Lance Stroll and the whole team for today’s podium – the first of the Racing Point era. It was a day all about taking opportunities and I’m very proud of the whole team. Lance battled hard today – making some excellent overtaking moves – and he really deserves this result. On the other hand, the luck didn’t go Sergio’s way today and his chances of scoring good points ended when the safety car came out. All in all though, it’s a day of celebration for everybody at Racing Point. It’s great to taste the champagne again and today’s silverware is a fitting reward for the efforts back at base and trackside this year.”

Lance Stroll
“It’s been a while since I’ve stood on the podium, but it was worth the wait to get my second one! It feels great to be back on the podium, I’m still pinching myself! It’s a weird scenario in a red flag situation – we don’t usually get an intermission during races! You just have to reset and prepare. Firstly, I want to congratulate Pierre, it was such a crazy race, but he fully deserved that win. He had a great launch at the restart and was so consistent after that. It’s a bit of a bummer for me, because I think it was our race to win. I had no grip at the restart and had too much wheelspin, so I lost a few places and fell back to P6. I had a good battle with Carlos after getting some places back – I overtook him but he got me back and I was pushing for the win right to the end. We got a bit of luck with the timing of the red flag, but that’s part of Formula 1 and I’ll take it when it comes! Regardless, I’m delighted with third today. I’m so happy for the team – thanks to them for giving me such a strong car.”

Sergio Perez
“Well done to Lance and the team on the podium, it’s a great result. From my side, it’s been a disappointing day. Anything that could go wrong seemed to happen to us. I had a poor start at the beginning of the race and lost places to the McLarens and Bottas. But then things started to look up for us. Lando then slowed down excessively in the pitlane during the pit window – which I think was dangerous – and we had a slow pit stop and that was costly. Max also crashed into me at Turn 2 after my stop and he damaged my car, so after the restart I had to drive with the damage. The main positive is that I was able to recover to get back into P10 and earn a point – and the team had a great day with Lance's finish too.”


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies