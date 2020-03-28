AnnA RydeR Live

  • Bookmark this page

Author: Trevor Collier Published: 28th January 2020 10:22

AnnA RydeR is performing live at Greens Norton Community Centre on the 28th March 2020

annA rydeR is a musical dynamo; an original and inventive signer-songwriter with a musical style that, although based in folk, spans an array of genres. Her songs are are simultaneously thought-provoking, poignant and humorous.

She is a multi-instrumentalist playing, amongst others, piano, guitars, accordion, banjo, trumpet and is a performer who according to the audience ‘paints great songs' and who say ‘puts the soul of the people into her music'.

annA is a musician's musician who has played with and for many different artists including Fairport Convention, Eddi Reader and Julianne Regan (All about Eve).

‘Bring Me Back My Feathers', included in the Fairport set for several years, is annA's song. They have also performed and recorded her songs ‘Sailing Boat' and ‘The Crowd'.

Tickets for the gig are £10 booked in advanced only. call 01327 351807 or email  tcollier42@gmail.com

 

