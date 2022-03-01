Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Crespolini Pancakes
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 1st March 2022 06:00
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 250g finely chopped leftover cooked greens or mushrooms
- small knob of butter
- freshly grated nutmeg
- 120g parmesan + a little extra for grilling
- salt + pepper
- 350g ricotta
Instructions
- Wilt the greens, stir in the butter, parmesan and a little grated nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cover half the pancake with the greens mixture and the edge of the other half with a little ricotta.
- Fold the pancake in half, then into quarters. Sprinkle over a little more parmesan and grill until the cheese has melted and the pancakes have crisped slightly.
