The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Crespolini Pancakes

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 1st March 2022 06:00

 Recipe of the weekCrespolini Pancakes

 

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients
 
  • 250g finely chopped leftover cooked greens or mushrooms
  • small knob of butter
  •  freshly grated nutmeg
  • 120g parmesan + a little extra for grilling
  • salt + pepper
  • 350g ricotta

Instructions
  1. Wilt the greens, stir in the butter, parmesan and a little grated nutmeg. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Cover half the pancake with the greens mixture and the edge of the other half with a little ricotta.
  3. Fold the pancake in half, then into quarters. Sprinkle over a little more parmesan and grill until the cheese has melted and the pancakes have crisped slightly.
     

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
