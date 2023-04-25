Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Asparagus Carbonara
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 25th April 2023 06:40
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 400g tagliatelle
- 300g asparagus spears, trimmed + chopped into small pieces (about 1-2cm)
- 3 egg yolks
- 4 tbsp crème fraîche
- sea salt + freshly ground black pepper
- 100g pecorino or parmesan cheese, grated + a little extra to serve
- sliced coppa, serrano or parma ham, or use finely chopped, cooked streaky bacon (optional)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix the egg yolks, crème fraîche and grated cheese together.
- Season well with salt and pepper. In a large pan of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. 3 mins before the pasta is ready, add the asparagus. Drain both and add immediately to the egg mixture. Toss together to coat the pasta.
- Serve straightaway, topped with the sliced ham or bacon, if using. Add a little more grated cheese to serve if you like.
