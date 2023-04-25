  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Riverford Organic Vegetables

Asparagus Carbonara

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 25th April 2023 06:40
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 400g tagliatelle
  • 300g asparagus spears, trimmed + chopped into small pieces (about 1-2cm)
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 4 tbsp crème fraîche
  • sea salt + freshly ground black pepper
  • 100g pecorino or parmesan cheese, grated + a little extra to serve
  • sliced coppa, serrano or parma ham, or use finely chopped, cooked streaky bacon (optional)

 

 

Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, mix the egg yolks, crème fraîche and grated cheese together.
  2. Season well with salt and pepper. In a large pan of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. 3 mins before the pasta is ready, add the asparagus. Drain both and add immediately to the egg mixture. Toss together to coat the pasta.
  3. Serve straightaway, topped with the sliced ham or bacon, if using. Add a little more grated cheese to serve if you like.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

 

