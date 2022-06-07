  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Broad Bean And Mint Fritters

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 7th June 2022 06:36
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 12 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 300g broad beans (podded weight)
  • 125g self-raising flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tbsp crème fraîche
  • 5 tbsp milk
  • 200g crumbly, tangy cheese, eg. Sharpham Rustic, crumbled
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh mint
  • sea salt + freshly ground black pepper to season
  • 1 tbsp melted butter
  • extra butter and oil for frying

 

Instruction
  1. In a pan of boiling water, cook the beans for 3 mins, drain and refresh in cold water, then peel off the outer skins and discard, leaving just the bright green bean. In a large bowl, combine the flour and eggs.
  2. Add the crème fraîche and milk and whisk together. Season well. Gently stir in the cheese, beans, mint and melted butter.
  3. In a large frying pan, add a little oil and butter. Add spoonfuls of the mixture in batches, cooking each fritter on a medium heat for 2-3 mins on each side, until golden brown and cooked through.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

