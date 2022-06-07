Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Broad Bean And Mint Fritters
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 7th June 2022 06:36
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 12 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 300g broad beans (podded weight)
- 125g self-raising flour
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp crème fraîche
- 5 tbsp milk
- 200g crumbly, tangy cheese, eg. Sharpham Rustic, crumbled
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh mint
- sea salt + freshly ground black pepper to season
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- extra butter and oil for frying
Instruction
- In a pan of boiling water, cook the beans for 3 mins, drain and refresh in cold water, then peel off the outer skins and discard, leaving just the bright green bean. In a large bowl, combine the flour and eggs.
- Add the crème fraîche and milk and whisk together. Season well. Gently stir in the cheese, beans, mint and melted butter.
- In a large frying pan, add a little oil and butter. Add spoonfuls of the mixture in batches, cooking each fritter on a medium heat for 2-3 mins on each side, until golden brown and cooked through.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
