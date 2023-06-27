Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Spicy Sausage Couscous Salad
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 27th June 2023 06:20
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp pine nuts
- 500g merguez sausage, cut into 3-4cm pieces, on the diagonal
- 1 bunch (about 300g) carrots, scrubbed + cut into 3-4cm pieces, on the diagonal
- 1 red pepper, deseeded + cut into pieces
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 300g couscous
- small knob of butter
- 2 bunched onions, (peeled + thinly sliced)
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 300ml hot stock (beef, chicken or veg)
- zest 1 orange
- zest 1 lemon
- sea salt + freshly ground black pepper
- 16 small piquanté peppers, sliced (or use 1 or 2 fresh red chillies, deseeded + finely chopped)
- large handful fresh parsley, chopped
- 100g salad leaves, to serve
Instruction
- In a small frying pan, lightly toast the pine nuts. Remove from the heat and leave to one side. Place the sausage, carrots and red pepper in a baking dish. Pour over the oil and roast in the oven at 180˚C for about 30 mins, or until the carrot is just tender. While the sausages are cooking, put the couscous in a large bowl with the butter, onion and garlic.
- Pour over the stock and leave for 10 mins, fluffing with a fork every now and then. Add the cooked sausages and veg (include any cooking juices), the orange and lemon zest, piquanté peppers and parsley.
- Toss to combine, season to taste and serve on the salad leaves, topped with the toasted pine nuts.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
