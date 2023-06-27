NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Spicy Sausage Couscous Salad Author: Riverford Organic Published: 27th June 2023 06:20 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 4 tbsp pine nuts

500g merguez sausage, cut into 3-4cm pieces, on the diagonal

1 bunch (about 300g) carrots, scrubbed + cut into 3-4cm pieces, on the diagonal

1 red pepper, deseeded + cut into pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

300g couscous

small knob of butter

2 bunched onions, (peeled + thinly sliced)

1 clove garlic, crushed

300ml hot stock (beef, chicken or veg)

zest 1 orange

zest 1 lemon

sea salt + freshly ground black pepper

16 small piquanté peppers, sliced (or use 1 or 2 fresh red chillies, deseeded + finely chopped)

large handful fresh parsley, chopped

100g salad leaves, to serve

In a small frying pan, lightly toast the pine nuts. Remove from the heat and leave to one side. Place the sausage, carrots and red pepper in a baking dish. Pour over the oil and roast in the oven at 180˚C for about 30 mins, or until the carrot is just tender. While the sausages are cooking, put the couscous in a large bowl with the butter, onion and garlic. Pour over the stock and leave for 10 mins, fluffing with a fork every now and then. Add the cooked sausages and veg (include any cooking juices), the orange and lemon zest, piquanté peppers and parsley. Toss to combine, season to taste and serve on the salad leaves, topped with the toasted pine nuts. Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/