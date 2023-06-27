  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Spicy Sausage Couscous Salad

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 27th June 2023 06:20
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 4 tbsp pine nuts
  • 500g merguez sausage, cut into 3-4cm pieces, on the diagonal
  • 1 bunch (about 300g) carrots, scrubbed + cut into 3-4cm pieces, on the diagonal
  • 1 red pepper, deseeded + cut into pieces
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 300g couscous
  • small knob of butter
  • 2 bunched onions, (peeled + thinly sliced)
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 300ml hot stock (beef, chicken or veg)
  • zest 1 orange
  • zest 1 lemon
  • sea salt + freshly ground black pepper
  • 16 small piquanté peppers, sliced (or use 1 or 2 fresh red chillies, deseeded + finely chopped)
  • large handful fresh parsley, chopped
  • 100g salad leaves, to serve

 

Instruction
  1. In a small frying pan, lightly toast the pine nuts. Remove from the heat and leave to one side. Place the sausage, carrots and red pepper in a baking dish. Pour over the oil and roast in the oven at 180˚C for about 30 mins, or until the carrot is just tender. While the sausages are cooking, put the couscous in a large bowl with the butter, onion and garlic.
  2. Pour over the stock and leave for 10 mins, fluffing with a fork every now and then. Add the cooked sausages and veg (include any cooking juices), the orange and lemon zest, piquanté peppers and parsley.
  3. Toss to combine, season to taste and serve on the salad leaves, topped with the toasted pine nuts.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies