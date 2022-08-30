  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"James – a good read as usual! Congratulations"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Mexican One-Pot Courgettes

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 30th August 2022 06:28
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 750g courgettes, cut into small dice
  • 350g tomatoes, skinned, deseeded + chopped (or use tinned)
  • 6 peppercorns
  • 4 sprigs coriander
  • 2 sprigs mint
  • 3 cloves
  • 2cm piece of cinnamon stick
  • 2 small chillies, left whole
  • 120ml single cream


 

Instruction
  1. Put everything in a large, heavy-based pan, cover and bring to a simmer.
  2. Cook slowly for about 30 mins, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, until the courgettes are tender and all the liquid has been absorbed.
  3. This tastes even better reheated the next day.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies