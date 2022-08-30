Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Mexican One-Pot Courgettes
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 30th August 2022 06:28
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 750g courgettes, cut into small dice
- 350g tomatoes, skinned, deseeded + chopped (or use tinned)
- 6 peppercorns
- 4 sprigs coriander
- 2 sprigs mint
- 3 cloves
- 2cm piece of cinnamon stick
- 2 small chillies, left whole
- 120ml single cream
Instruction
- Put everything in a large, heavy-based pan, cover and bring to a simmer.
- Cook slowly for about 30 mins, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, until the courgettes are tender and all the liquid has been absorbed.
- This tastes even better reheated the next day.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Comments
