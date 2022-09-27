Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Ramiro Peppers Stuffed With Mozzarella And Pesto
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 27th September 2022 06:25
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- 2 ramiro peppers
- 100g mozzarella, sliced
- 2 tbsp pesto verde
- olive oil
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Place the peppers under a hot grill for 10 mins, turning occasionally, until the skin is blackened in places, but not all over. Remove from the grill and leave to cool. Make a slit in the cooled peppers from top to bottom, taking care not to slice through both sides.
- Open them out a little and, taking care not to tear the pepper, remove the seeds. Fill the peppers with the mozzarella and pesto. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil. Roast in the oven until the mozzarella has melted..
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
