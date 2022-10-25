NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Spinach Baked Potatoes Author: Riverford Organic Published: 25th October 2022 06:18 Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 70 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 4 baked potatoes

50g butter

2 tbsp olive oil

2 small-medium onions, peeled + finely sliced

200g spinach, tough stalks removed, washed + chopped

a little grated nutmeg, to taste

4 tbsp soured cream

160g crumbled stilton or grated cheddar cheese Instruction Put the potatoes in a baking dish, prick a couple of times with a sharp knife and bake in the oven at 190˚C for about an hour or so, until they are soft in the middle and the skins are crispy. While the potatoes are cooking, heat the oil and butter in a large pan. Add the onions and fry gently for about 6-8 mins, until the onions are soft. Add the chopped spinach and a grating of nutmeg. Cook for 3-4 mins, until the spinach has just wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Leave to one side. When the potato is cooked, take each one and slice a ‘lid’ off the top. Scoop out the inside of the potato, keeping the skin intact, including the potato flesh in the lid, and place in a bowl. Lightly mash with a fork. Add the soured cream, spinach mixture and two thirds of the cheese. Mix together to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Scoop the potato mixture back into the skin. You will end up with a mounded stuffed potato. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese and return to the oven for another 10 mins, until the cheese has melted.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/