  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Spinach Baked Potatoes

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 25th October 2022 06:18
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 70 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 4 baked potatoes
  • 50g butter
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 small-medium onions, peeled + finely sliced
  • 200g spinach, tough stalks removed, washed + chopped
  • a little grated nutmeg, to taste
  • 4 tbsp soured cream
  • 160g crumbled stilton or grated cheddar cheese

 

 

Instruction
  1. Put the potatoes in a baking dish, prick a couple of times with a sharp knife and bake in the oven at 190˚C for about an hour or so, until they are soft in the middle and the skins are crispy. While the potatoes are cooking, heat the oil and butter in a large pan.
  2. Add the onions and fry gently for about 6-8 mins, until the onions are soft. Add the chopped spinach and a grating of nutmeg. Cook for 3-4 mins, until the spinach has just wilted.
  3. Season with salt and pepper. Leave to one side. When the potato is cooked, take each one and slice a ‘lid’ off the top. Scoop out the inside of the potato, keeping the skin intact, including the potato flesh in the lid, and place in a bowl. Lightly mash with a fork.
  4. Add the soured cream, spinach mixture and two thirds of the cheese. Mix together to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Scoop the potato mixture back into the skin. You will end up with a mounded stuffed potato.
  5. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese and return to the oven for another 10 mins, until the cheese has melted.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies