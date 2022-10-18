Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Spicy Swede Chips
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 18th October 2022 06:24
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 swede, approx 600-700g, peeled
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp hot chilli powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- sea salt + black pepper
Instruction
- Cut the swede in half, then into 1cm slices, then into chip-style lengths.
- Put in a baking dish and toss with the rest of the ingredients to evenly coat. Roast in the oven at 200°C for 40-45 mins, until the swede is cooked through and turning golden brown.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.