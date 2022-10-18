  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Spicy Swede Chips

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 18th October 2022 06:24
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 1 swede, approx 600-700g, peeled
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp hot chilli powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • sea salt + black pepper

 

 

Instruction
  1. Cut the swede in half, then into 1cm slices, then into chip-style lengths.
  2. Put in a baking dish and toss with the rest of the ingredients to evenly coat. Roast in the oven at 200°C for 40-45 mins, until the swede is cooked through and turning golden brown.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies