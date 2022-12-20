  • Bookmark this page

Potato Bread (Farls) With Leeks And Bacon

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 20th December 2022 07:21
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 16 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 500g potatoes, peeled + diced
    1 tsp salt
    50g butter, plus a little extra for frying
    100g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
    2 large leeks
    8 rashers of bacon; smoked streaky is good, but use whichever you prefer

 

Instruction
  1. In a large pan of salted boiling water, cook the potatoes until tender (about 10 mins). Drain and mash; use a potato ricer if you have one, as you want the mash to be as smooth as possible.
  2. Place the mash in a large bowl while still warm, stir in the butter and the salt. Once all the butter has melted and combined, add the plain flour and stir to combine. On a lightly floured work surface, gently roll the potato mixture to a circle the size of a large dinner plate (about 9 inches).
  3. Lightly dust the top with flour and cut into eight triangles. In a frying pan, heat a little more butter and fry the leeks and bacon until cooked through. While the leeks are frying, dust the inside of a heavy based non-stick frying pan with just enough flour to coat.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

