NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Potato Bread (Farls) With Leeks And Bacon Author: Riverford Organic Published: 20th December 2022 07:21 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 16 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 500g potatoes, peeled + diced

1 tsp salt

50g butter, plus a little extra for frying

100g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

2 large leeks

8 rashers of bacon; smoked streaky is good, but use whichever you prefer Instruction In a large pan of salted boiling water, cook the potatoes until tender (about 10 mins). Drain and mash; use a potato ricer if you have one, as you want the mash to be as smooth as possible. Place the mash in a large bowl while still warm, stir in the butter and the salt. Once all the butter has melted and combined, add the plain flour and stir to combine. On a lightly floured work surface, gently roll the potato mixture to a circle the size of a large dinner plate (about 9 inches). Lightly dust the top with flour and cut into eight triangles. In a frying pan, heat a little more butter and fry the leeks and bacon until cooked through. While the leeks are frying, dust the inside of a heavy based non-stick frying pan with just enough flour to coat.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.