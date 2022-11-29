  • Bookmark this page

Flamiche (Belgian Leek Pie)

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 29th November 2022 06:09
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  •  
            500g all-butter puff pastry (or use shortcrust)
  •         800g leeks, trimmed + sliced
  •         60g butter
  •         6 tbsp crème frâiche or double cream
  •         60g parmesan cheese, grated (or use a vegetarian alternative)
  •         1 tbsp chopped tarragon leave
  •         a little freshly grated nutmeg
  •         salt + pepper to season
  •         1 egg yolk, beaten

 

Instruction
  1. In a large pan, gently cook the leeks in the butter until soft. Transfer to a large bowl and allow to cool. Add the cream, nutmeg, parmesan and tarragon, if using, then season well. While the leeks are cooking, butter a flan case. Halve the pastry and roll it into two balls, then roll out one half into a large circle and use to line the flan case.
  2. Prick the bottom all over with a fork. Roll out the other pastry half into a similar sized circle, and keep covered until ready to use. Spread the leek mixture over the pastry base, then brush some egg yolk over the exposed edges of the pastry. Place the reserved pastry circle over the top of the pie and pinch the edges together to seal.
  3. Brush the top with remaining egg yolk and make some slits in the lid to allow steam to escape.
  4. Decorate the pie top with a light criss-cross pattern using a knife and bake at 200˚C for 30-40 mins, until the pastry is golden. A preheated baking sheet under the pie will help crisp up the base.

 


Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

