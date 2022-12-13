Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Roasted Romanesco With Almond, Lemon & Garlic Dressing
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 13th December 2022 06:57
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 romanesco, cut in half, stalk removed, then cut into florets
- 1½ tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp flaked almonds, roasted in the oven until browned
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp lemon juice + more to taste
- sea salt + black pepper
- chopped fresh parsley, to serve (optional)
Instruction
- Toss the romanesco with the oil in a baking dish.
- Roast in the oven at 190°C for about 25 mins, or until just tender but with some bite. To make the dressing, crush the almonds in a pestle and mortar, add the garlic and lemon juice and mash to a paste.
- Slowly add the olive oil to combine. Season well with salt and pepper. Alternatively blitz all the ingredients in a food processor. Drizzle the dressing over the romanesco while still warm. Sprinkle over some chopped parsley to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Comments
