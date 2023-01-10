  • Bookmark this page

Chilli And Herb Crushed Swede And Carrot

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 10th January 2023 06:20
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

 

  • 1kg mixture of swede + carrots, peeled + roughly chopped (or just use one veg)
  • 50g butter
  • 50ml cream
  • 1 fresh red chilli, deseeded + finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley or coriander
  • grated zest of ½ lemon

 

 

Instruction
  1. Steam or boil the swede and carrots until just tender.
  2. Drain and transfer to a large bowl, then add the butter and cream and lightly crush with a fork.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

