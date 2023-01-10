Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Chilli And Herb Crushed Swede And Carrot
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 10th January 2023 06:20
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1kg mixture of swede + carrots, peeled + roughly chopped (or just use one veg)
- 50g butter
- 50ml cream
- 1 fresh red chilli, deseeded + finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley or coriander
- grated zest of ½ lemon
Instruction
- Steam or boil the swede and carrots until just tender.
- Drain and transfer to a large bowl, then add the butter and cream and lightly crush with a fork.
- Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.