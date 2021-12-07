Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Lemon And Garlic Roast Potatoes
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 7th December 2021 06:58
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 800-900g potatoes, cut into wedges (peeling optional)
- 200ml olive oil
- 70ml veg or chicken stock
- 3-4 garlic cloves, finely sliced
- juice of 2 lemons
- 2 tsp chopped fresh oregano or rosemary leaves
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 220˚C. Place the potatoes in a single layer in a deep roasting tray.
- Mix the remaining ingredients together and pour over the potatoes. Bake for 25 mins then turn the potatoes and baste.
- Bake for another 30 mins or until brown and sticky. Taste, then season with more salt and pepper as needed and another squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
