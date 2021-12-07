  • Bookmark this page

Lemon And Garlic Roast Potatoes

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 7th December 2021 06:58
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 800-900g potatoes, cut into wedges (peeling optional)
  • 200ml olive oil
  • 70ml veg or chicken stock
  • 3-4 garlic cloves, finely sliced
  • juice of 2 lemons 
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh oregano or rosemary leaves

 

Instruction
  1. Preheat the oven to 220˚C. Place the potatoes in a single layer in a deep roasting tray.
  2. Mix the remaining ingredients together and pour over the potatoes. Bake for 25 mins then turn the potatoes and baste.
  3. Bake for another 30 mins or until brown and sticky. Taste, then season with more salt and pepper as needed and another squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

