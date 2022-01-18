NN12

Recipe of the Week Smoked Haddock And Leek Tart Author: Riverford Organic Published: 18th January 2022 06:35 Preparation Time: 40 minutes Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients for the pastry: 175g plain flour pinch of salt 1 tsp caster sugar 125g cold unsalted butter 3 tbsp cold water for the filling: small knob of butter, about 25g, plus a little extra for greasing 2 leeks, finely sliced, washed well + drained (you want about 350g sliced weight, use green + white parts of the leek) 175g naturally smoked haddock, skin removed, flesh broken into flakes 50ml dry white wine (or use vermouth) 150ml crème fraîche 2 eggs 2 tbsp chopped chives 1 tbsp grated parmesan Instruction

To make the pastry, put the flour, salt, sugar and butter in a food processor and blitz until the mixture looks like fine breadcrumbs. Add the water and blitz again, just until the mixture comes together in a ball. Remove, wrap in clingfilm and put in the fridge to cool for 30 mins. If you don't have a food processor, rub the flour, salt, sugar and butter together with your fingertips, then gradually add the water and gently knead to combine. Preheat the oven to 180˚C and put a baking sheet in the oven to heat up. Roll out the pastry and use it to line a greased tart tin. Prick the pastry lightly all over using a fork, without piercing through to the bottom. Cover the pastry with baking parchment and fill with ceramic baking beans, or use uncooked rice. Place the tart tin on the preheated baking sheet and bake blind for 15 mins. Remove the baking beans and parchment and cook for another 8- 10 mins more, until the pastry is just turning golden (keep an eye on it as all ovens are different, don't let it get too brown). Remove from the oven and leave to cool. For the filling, melt the butter in a pan. Add the leeks and cook on a gentle heat for about 8 mins, until soft. Add the flaked haddock to the leeks, turn up the heat, add the wine and cook for a min or two, until the liquid has almost evaporated. Put the leek mixture into the pastry case and level it out. Lightly beat the eggs in a small bowl, then add the crème fraîche and chives, and season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Pour the egg mixture over the leeks and fish, then bake for about 15 mins. Remove from the oven, sprinkle over the Parmesan and return to the oven until the tart is just set and the top is turning golden, about another 10 mins. Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/