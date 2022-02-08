  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Fillet Steak With Shiitake Mushrooms In Red Wine

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 8th February 2022 06:23
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

 2 fillet steaks

  • oil for frying
  • 1 punnet of Riverford shiitake mushrooms, cleaned but left whole
  • 1 tbsp port (optional)
  • 6 tbsp red wine
  • leaves from a sprig of thyme
  • knob of butter, about 40-50g


Instruction

  1. Lightly oil the steaks and season on both sides. Heat a heavy based pan until very hot, add the steaks and seal on both sides. For medium to medium-rare steaks you want to cook them for about 3 mins each side, depending on their thickness. Adjust the time a couple of mins either way for rare or well done.
  2. Remove the steaks from the pan to a plate and leave them to rest.
  3. Add a little more oil to the pan if needed and add the mushrooms, and cook for one min only. Add the thyme leaves, port if using, and red wine.
  4. Cook until the liquid is reduced by about half, then add the butter.
  5. Serve the mushrooms over the steaks.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies