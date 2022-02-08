NN12

Recipe of the Week Fillet Steak With Shiitake Mushrooms In Red Wine Author: Riverford Organic Published: 8th February 2022 06:23 Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients 2 fillet steaks oil for frying

1 punnet of Riverford shiitake mushrooms, cleaned but left whole

1 tbsp port (optional)

6 tbsp red wine

leaves from a sprig of thyme

knob of butter, about 40-50g



Instruction

Lightly oil the steaks and season on both sides. Heat a heavy based pan until very hot, add the steaks and seal on both sides. For medium to medium-rare steaks you want to cook them for about 3 mins each side, depending on their thickness. Adjust the time a couple of mins either way for rare or well done. Remove the steaks from the pan to a plate and leave them to rest. Add a little more oil to the pan if needed and add the mushrooms, and cook for one min only. Add the thyme leaves, port if using, and red wine. Cook until the liquid is reduced by about half, then add the butter. Serve the mushrooms over the steaks. Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/