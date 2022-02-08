Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Fillet Steak With Shiitake Mushrooms In Red Wine
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 8th February 2022 06:23
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
2 fillet steaks
- oil for frying
- 1 punnet of Riverford shiitake mushrooms, cleaned but left whole
- 1 tbsp port (optional)
- 6 tbsp red wine
- leaves from a sprig of thyme
- knob of butter, about 40-50g
Instruction
- Lightly oil the steaks and season on both sides. Heat a heavy based pan until very hot, add the steaks and seal on both sides. For medium to medium-rare steaks you want to cook them for about 3 mins each side, depending on their thickness. Adjust the time a couple of mins either way for rare or well done.
- Remove the steaks from the pan to a plate and leave them to rest.
- Add a little more oil to the pan if needed and add the mushrooms, and cook for one min only. Add the thyme leaves, port if using, and red wine.
- Cook until the liquid is reduced by about half, then add the butter.
- Serve the mushrooms over the steaks.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.