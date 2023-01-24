  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Chicken With Leeks And Honey

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 24th January 2023 07:28
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

 

for the pastry:

  • 1 leek, washed + finely sliced
  • 250g chicken breast, sliced into thin strips
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled + chopped
  • 25g butter
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 3 tsp soy sauce (use kecap manis if you can get it)

Instruction

  1. Fry the butter and add the garlic, honey, lemon juice, soy sauce and 1 tbsp of water.
  2. Let it heat through for a few mins, then add the leek and chicken and stir the mixture through. Fry the until the chicken is done and the leeks cooked (4-5 mins, depending on the thickness of your chicken strips). Serve with rice.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies