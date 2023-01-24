Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Chicken With Leeks And Honey
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 24th January 2023 07:28
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
for the pastry:
- 1 leek, washed + finely sliced
- 250g chicken breast, sliced into thin strips
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled + chopped
- 25g butter
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 3 tsp soy sauce (use kecap manis if you can get it)
Instruction
- Fry the butter and add the garlic, honey, lemon juice, soy sauce and 1 tbsp of water.
- Let it heat through for a few mins, then add the leek and chicken and stir the mixture through. Fry the until the chicken is done and the leeks cooked (4-5 mins, depending on the thickness of your chicken strips). Serve with rice.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.