The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Fennel And Mushroom Lasagne

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 21st February 2023 07:13
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 80 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

 

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large bulb fennel, finely chopped, inner core removed + discarded
  • 1 onion, peeled + finely chopped
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, peeled + finely chopped or crushed
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano leaves from sprig of fresh thyme, or 1/2 tsp dried
  • 75ml red wine
  • 400g tin chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp tomato purée
  • salt + freshly ground black pepper
  • 100g mushrooms, cleaned + sliced
  • 250g mozzarella, sliced (donít use the denser, very stringy stuff used on pizzas; use the softer balls)
  • 250g ricotta
  • 25g no pre-cook lasagne sheets
  • 2 tbsp grated parmesan or vegetarian alternative eg. pecorino

 

Instruction
  1. In a heavy based pan, heat 2 tbsp oil. Add the fennel and cook, stirring every now and again, on a low to medium heat for 30-40 mins, until soft and caramel coloured. Increase the heat, add the mushrooms and cook for another 4-5 mins until the mushrooms are soft. While the fennel is cooking, in another pan, heat 1 tbsp oil. Add the onion and cook on a low heat for 10 mins, until the onion is soft. Do not allow to burn.
  2. Add the garlic and cook for another min or two. Add the wine, increase the heat and cook until the liquid has reduced by half. Add the herbs, tomatoes (add a little water too, about 50ml ñ swill the tin out with it to get all the tomatoes out), tomato purÈe and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until the fennel and mushrooms are ready. In a baking dish, spread a little of the tomato sauce over the bottom of the dish. Add a layer of lasagne sheets, then layer the fennel mixture, cheese (use a teaspoon to dot the ricotta evenly), lasagne and tomato sauce, finishing with a layer of tomato sauce.
  3. Cover with foil and bake at 200C for 20 mins. Remove the foil, sprinkle over the parmesan and bake for another 15-20 mins, until the lasagne is soft and the cheese has melted.
 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

