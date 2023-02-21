Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Fennel And Mushroom Lasagne
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 21st February 2023 07:13
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 80 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large bulb fennel, finely chopped, inner core removed + discarded
- 1 onion, peeled + finely chopped
- 1-2 cloves garlic, peeled + finely chopped or crushed
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano leaves from sprig of fresh thyme, or 1/2 tsp dried
- 75ml red wine
- 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- 1 tbsp tomato purée
- salt + freshly ground black pepper
- 100g mushrooms, cleaned + sliced
- 250g mozzarella, sliced (donít use the denser, very stringy stuff used on pizzas; use the softer balls)
- 250g ricotta
- 25g no pre-cook lasagne sheets
- 2 tbsp grated parmesan or vegetarian alternative eg. pecorino
Instruction
- In a heavy based pan, heat 2 tbsp oil. Add the fennel and cook, stirring every now and again, on a low to medium heat for 30-40 mins, until soft and caramel coloured. Increase the heat, add the mushrooms and cook for another 4-5 mins until the mushrooms are soft. While the fennel is cooking, in another pan, heat 1 tbsp oil. Add the onion and cook on a low heat for 10 mins, until the onion is soft. Do not allow to burn.
- Add the garlic and cook for another min or two. Add the wine, increase the heat and cook until the liquid has reduced by half. Add the herbs, tomatoes (add a little water too, about 50ml ñ swill the tin out with it to get all the tomatoes out), tomato purÈe and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until the fennel and mushrooms are ready. In a baking dish, spread a little of the tomato sauce over the bottom of the dish. Add a layer of lasagne sheets, then layer the fennel mixture, cheese (use a teaspoon to dot the ricotta evenly), lasagne and tomato sauce, finishing with a layer of tomato sauce.
- Cover with foil and bake at 200C for 20 mins. Remove the foil, sprinkle over the parmesan and bake for another 15-20 mins, until the lasagne is soft and the cheese has melted.
