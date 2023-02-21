NN12

Recipe of the Week Fennel And Mushroom Lasagne Author: Riverford Organic Published: 21st February 2023 07:13 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 80 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

1 large bulb fennel, finely chopped, inner core removed + discarded

1 onion, peeled + finely chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, peeled + finely chopped or crushed

1/2 tsp dried oregano leaves from sprig of fresh thyme, or 1/2 tsp dried

75ml red wine

400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato purée

salt + freshly ground black pepper

100g mushrooms, cleaned + sliced

250g mozzarella, sliced (donít use the denser, very stringy stuff used on pizzas; use the softer balls)

250g ricotta

25g no pre-cook lasagne sheets

2 tbsp grated parmesan or vegetarian alternative eg. pecorino

In a heavy based pan, heat 2 tbsp oil. Add the fennel and cook, stirring every now and again, on a low to medium heat for 30-40 mins, until soft and caramel coloured. Increase the heat, add the mushrooms and cook for another 4-5 mins until the mushrooms are soft. While the fennel is cooking, in another pan, heat 1 tbsp oil. Add the onion and cook on a low heat for 10 mins, until the onion is soft. Do not allow to burn. Add the garlic and cook for another min or two. Add the wine, increase the heat and cook until the liquid has reduced by half. Add the herbs, tomatoes (add a little water too, about 50ml ñ swill the tin out with it to get all the tomatoes out), tomato purÈe and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until the fennel and mushrooms are ready. In a baking dish, spread a little of the tomato sauce over the bottom of the dish. Add a layer of lasagne sheets, then layer the fennel mixture, cheese (use a teaspoon to dot the ricotta evenly), lasagne and tomato sauce, finishing with a layer of tomato sauce. Cover with foil and bake at 200C for 20 mins. Remove the foil, sprinkle over the parmesan and bake for another 15-20 mins, until the lasagne is soft and the cheese has melted.