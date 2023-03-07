  • Bookmark this page

Riverford Organic Vegetables

Sweet Potato, Chorizo And Chard Carssolulet

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 7th March 2023 07:15
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • oil for frying
  • 2 cooking chorizo sausages, cut into 1cm slices
  • 1 onion or leek, peeled + finely sliced
  • 700g sweet potatoes, peeled + chopped
  • 500ml veg stock or water
  • splash of dry sherry (optional)
  • 400ml passata (or use 200g tinned toms + 1 tbsp tom purée)
  • 1 x 400g tin of white beans, eg. haricot, cannellini or butter beans
  • leaves from 1 head of chard, shredded
  • handful of chopped fresh parsley or coriander

Instruction
  1. Cook the chorizo in 2 tbsp of oil for a few mins on each side to colour them and release the paprika oils.
  2. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and keep to one side.
  3. Add the onion to the same pan, with a little more oil if needed, and cook slowly for 10 mins.
  4. Add the sweet potatoes, chorizo, sherry, passata or chopped tomatoes and purée if using.
  5. Add the stock and season, then bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 mins.
  6. Add the beans and chard, then simmer for a further 5 mins. Check the seasoning before serving.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

