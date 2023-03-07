Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Sweet Potato, Chorizo And Chard Carssolulet
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 7th March 2023 07:15
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 45 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- oil for frying
- 2 cooking chorizo sausages, cut into 1cm slices
- 1 onion or leek, peeled + finely sliced
- 700g sweet potatoes, peeled + chopped
- 500ml veg stock or water
- splash of dry sherry (optional)
- 400ml passata (or use 200g tinned toms + 1 tbsp tom purée)
- 1 x 400g tin of white beans, eg. haricot, cannellini or butter beans
- leaves from 1 head of chard, shredded
- handful of chopped fresh parsley or coriander
Instruction
- Cook the chorizo in 2 tbsp of oil for a few mins on each side to colour them and release the paprika oils.
- Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and keep to one side.
- Add the onion to the same pan, with a little more oil if needed, and cook slowly for 10 mins.
- Add the sweet potatoes, chorizo, sherry, passata or chopped tomatoes and purée if using.
- Add the stock and season, then bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 mins.
- Add the beans and chard, then simmer for a further 5 mins. Check the seasoning before serving.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.