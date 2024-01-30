  • Bookmark this page

Carrot, Orange And Ginger Soup

Published: 30th January 2024 06:28
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp oil for frying
  • 1 large onion, peeled + chopped
  • 900g carrots, peeled + roughly chopped
  • 1 tsp freshly grated ginger
  • 1 ltr veg stock
  • salt + freshly ground black pepper
  • juice of 2-3 oranges (you need about 150ml)
  • plain yoghurt + a few chopped coriander or parsley leaves to serve (optional)
Instruction
  1. Heat the oil in a large pan.
  2. Add the onion and fry on a gentle heat for 10 mins until soft.
  3. Add the carrots and ginger and stir to combine. Add the stock.
  4. Bring to the boil, lower the heat and simmer for 20 mins, until the carrots are cooked through.
  5. Blitz the mixture in a food processor or blender. Return to the pan, add the orange juice and gently reheat.
  6. Serve with a dollop of yoghurt mixed with chopped herbs, if using.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

