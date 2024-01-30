Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Carrot, Orange And Ginger Soup
|Published: 30th January 2024 06:28
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil for frying
- 1 large onion, peeled + chopped
- 900g carrots, peeled + roughly chopped
- 1 tsp freshly grated ginger
- 1 ltr veg stock
- salt + freshly ground black pepper
- juice of 2-3 oranges (you need about 150ml)
- plain yoghurt + a few chopped coriander or parsley leaves to serve (optional)
Instruction
- Heat the oil in a large pan.
- Add the onion and fry on a gentle heat for 10 mins until soft.
- Add the carrots and ginger and stir to combine. Add the stock.
- Bring to the boil, lower the heat and simmer for 20 mins, until the carrots are cooked through.
- Blitz the mixture in a food processor or blender. Return to the pan, add the orange juice and gently reheat.
- Serve with a dollop of yoghurt mixed with chopped herbs, if using.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
