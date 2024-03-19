NN12

Recipe of the Week Root Vegetable Topped Shepherd's Pie Published: 19th March 2024 06:14 Preparation Time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 1.2 kg mixed root veg (eg. carrots, parsnips, potatoes, celeriac, swede), peeled + diced

75g butter, melted (reserve a little for brushing the finished pie)

a splash of milk

1 tbsp oil for frying

900g minced lamb

1 large onion, peeled + chopped

2 carrots, peeled + diced

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp worcestershire sauce

2 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, or use 1 tsp dried

350ml stock few chopped coriander or parsley leaves to serve (optional) Instruction In a large pan of boiling water, cook the root veg until tender. Drain and mash with the butter and milk, then season to taste. In a large heavy-based pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil, then add the lamb and fry until browned. Remove from the pan and add the onion and another tablespoon of oil. Fry for 5-6 mins, until the onion is translucent then return the lamb to the pan, along with the carrots and flour. Cook for a couple of mins, stirring constantly. Add the tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and slowly simmer for about 20 mins. Transfer to a baking dish and spread the mashed roots over the top. Brush with the reserved butter, and bake in the oven at 190˚C until the top is golden (around 15-25 mins, depending on your oven).

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/