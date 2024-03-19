  • Bookmark this page

Root Vegetable Topped Shepherd's Pie

Published: 19th March 2024 06:14
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1.2 kg mixed root veg (eg. carrots, parsnips, potatoes, celeriac, swede), peeled + diced
  • 75g butter, melted (reserve a little for brushing the finished pie)
  • a splash of milk
  • 1 tbsp oil for frying
  • 900g minced lamb
  • 1 large onion, peeled + chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled + diced
  • 2 tbsp plain flour
  • 1 tbsp tomato purée
  • 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, or use 1 tsp dried
  • 350ml stock few chopped coriander or parsley leaves to serve (optional)
Instruction
  1. In a large pan of boiling water, cook the root veg until tender. Drain and mash with the butter and milk, then season to taste.
  2. In a large heavy-based pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil, then add the lamb and fry until browned.
  3. Remove from the pan and add the onion and another tablespoon of oil. Fry for 5-6 mins, until the onion is translucent then return the lamb to the pan, along with the carrots and flour. Cook for a couple of mins, stirring constantly.
  4. Add the tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and slowly simmer for about 20 mins.
  5. Transfer to a baking dish and spread the mashed roots over the top.
  6. Brush with the reserved butter, and bake in the oven at 190˚C until the top is golden (around 15-25 mins, depending on your oven).

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

