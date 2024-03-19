Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Root Vegetable Topped Shepherd's Pie
|Published: 19th March 2024 06:14
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1.2 kg mixed root veg (eg. carrots, parsnips, potatoes, celeriac, swede), peeled + diced
- 75g butter, melted (reserve a little for brushing the finished pie)
- a splash of milk
- 1 tbsp oil for frying
- 900g minced lamb
- 1 large onion, peeled + chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled + diced
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 1 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme leaves, or use 1 tsp dried
- 350ml stock few chopped coriander or parsley leaves to serve (optional)
Instruction
- In a large pan of boiling water, cook the root veg until tender. Drain and mash with the butter and milk, then season to taste.
- In a large heavy-based pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil, then add the lamb and fry until browned.
- Remove from the pan and add the onion and another tablespoon of oil. Fry for 5-6 mins, until the onion is translucent then return the lamb to the pan, along with the carrots and flour. Cook for a couple of mins, stirring constantly.
- Add the tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and slowly simmer for about 20 mins.
- Transfer to a baking dish and spread the mashed roots over the top.
- Brush with the reserved butter, and bake in the oven at 190˚C until the top is golden (around 15-25 mins, depending on your oven).
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
