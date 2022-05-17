Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Gazpacho-Style Soup
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 17th May 2022 06:53
Preparation Time: 30 minutes plus 24 hours
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Serves: 4-5 people
Ingredients
- 3-4 red peppers
- 3-4 tomatoes
- 1-2 garlic cloves, peeled
- ½ a cucumber
- a few basil leaves
- 1 shallot or ¼ of an onion
- water
- 100ml olive oil
- 20g parmesan
Instruction
- Remove the seeds and core of the red pepper and chop finely. Peel the tomatoes (cut a cross into the skin and drop briefly into boiling water), then chop, catching the juice. Peel and finely chop the garlic, then peel and chop the cucumber and onion/shallot.
- Place all this in a non-metallic bowl with the basil and onion. Mix well, cover and leave in the fridge overnight. The next day, add about 100-150ml water, the oil and Parmesan. Liquidise, then season. You may want to add a little bit of red wine vinegar.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.