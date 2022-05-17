  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Gazpacho-Style Soup

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 17th May 2022 06:53
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 30 minutes plus 24 hours
Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Serves: 4-5 people

Ingredients
  • 3-4 red peppers
  • 3-4 tomatoes
  • 1-2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • ½ a cucumber
  • a few basil leaves
  • 1 shallot or ¼ of an onion
  • water
  • 100ml olive oil
  • 20g parmesan

Instruction
  1. Remove the seeds and core of the red pepper and chop finely. Peel the tomatoes (cut a cross into the skin and drop briefly into boiling water), then chop, catching the juice. Peel and finely chop the garlic, then peel and chop the cucumber and onion/shallot.
  2. Place all this in a non-metallic bowl with the basil and onion. Mix well, cover and leave in the fridge overnight. The next day, add about 100-150ml water, the oil and Parmesan. Liquidise, then season. You may want to add a little bit of red wine vinegar.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

