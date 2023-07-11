  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Pasta With Sausage And Chard

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 11th July 2023 06:16
 Recipe of the week

A great weekday super, this is best with chunky Italian-style sausages. If you can’t find these, the use pork sausages but add a pinch of fennel seeds which you add the garlic. You can use either pancetta or streaky bacon.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
    • 1 bag of swiss chard, leaves & stalks separated
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
    • 75g streaky bacon or pancetta, chopped into small lardons
    • 150g sausages
    • 4 tbsp double cream
    • 400g dried pasta – penne or rigatoni would be good
    • parmesan to serve
    Instruction
      1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil.
      2. Slice the chard stems into ½ cm pieces, then blanch in the boiling water until just tender – err on the side of caution and undercooking – this will take about 3-5 mins.
      3. Remove with a slotted spoon or sieve.
      4. Roughly chop the leaves, then blanch until just tender (2-5 mins). In a solid frying pan, gently cook the onion for 5 mins, then add the garlic and cook for another few mins.
      5. Add the bacon, then remove the skins of the sausages and crumble in the meat. Fry for about 15-20 mins.
      6. While the sausage meat is cooking, bring a pan of salted water to the boil for the pasta (or use the chard water). When the sausage is nearly cooked, pour the pasta into the boiling water and cook according to the instructions on the packet.
      7. Add the cream to the sausage mixture and, when bubbling, stir in the cooked chard and chilli flakes (if using). Allow to simmer away for 3-4 mins, until the chard is warmed through.
      8. Add a little of the pasta/chard cooking water if the sauce gets too dry, then drain the pasta, stir into the sauce, and serve with some grated Parmesan.

      Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

