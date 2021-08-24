  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Apricot Tarte Tatin

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 24th August 2021 07:22
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients
    • 150g caster sugar
    • knob of unsalted butter, about 25g
    • 2 vanilla pods, left whole, or a few drops of vanilla essence
    • 1 punnet (approx 400g) of Riverford apricots, halved & stoned
    • 1 pack of ready made all-butter puff pastry
    • Riverford crème fraîche, to serve

    Instruction
    1. In a 20cm/8 inch tarte tatin pan or deep, heavy-based ovenproof frying pan, very gently heat the sugar, without stirring, until it is a golden brown caramel colour. This will take 20-30 mins, just make sure you cook it slowly so as not to burn the sugar. Remove from the heat and add the butter.
    2. Stir to combine. Add 2 vanilla pods, or swirl in 1-2 drops of vanilla essence. Place the apricots, cut side up, on top of the sugar in a single layer.
    3. Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured work surface, until it’s just a bit larger than the pan. Flour your rolling pin and the pastry, then roll the pastry around the pin and use it to lift and roll the pastry out across the apricots.
    4. Using your fingers, press the pastry down and into the sides of the pan. Bake in the oven at 200˚C for 25-30 mins, until the pastry is cooked through and golden. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for a couple of mins, then place a plate on top and invert the tarte.
    5. Remove the vanilla pods before eating. Serve with a dollop or two of crème fraîche.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

    Bookmark and Share
    More:
    Local News
    What's On?
    Business Directory
    Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
    Add your own AMAZing articles
    Comment on this article
    Help

    Report this article as inappropriate

    Comments

    You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

    Sign in or join now to post a comment
    Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

    Nearby postcodes

    Loading...
    Back to Top
    © Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

    AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

    NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
    AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

    About Cookies