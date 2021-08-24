NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Apricot Tarte Tatin Author: Riverford Organic Published: 24th August 2021 07:22 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients 150g caster sugar

knob of unsalted butter, about 25g

2 vanilla pods, left whole, or a few drops of vanilla essence

1 punnet (approx 400g) of Riverford apricots, halved & stoned

1 pack of ready made all-butter puff pastry

Riverford crème fraîche, to serve

Instruction In a 20cm/8 inch tarte tatin pan or deep, heavy-based ovenproof frying pan, very gently heat the sugar, without stirring, until it is a golden brown caramel colour. This will take 20-30 mins, just make sure you cook it slowly so as not to burn the sugar. Remove from the heat and add the butter. Stir to combine. Add 2 vanilla pods, or swirl in 1-2 drops of vanilla essence. Place the apricots, cut side up, on top of the sugar in a single layer. Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured work surface, until it’s just a bit larger than the pan. Flour your rolling pin and the pastry, then roll the pastry around the pin and use it to lift and roll the pastry out across the apricots. Using your fingers, press the pastry down and into the sides of the pan. Bake in the oven at 200˚C for 25-30 mins, until the pastry is cooked through and golden. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for a couple of mins, then place a plate on top and invert the tarte. Remove the vanilla pods before eating. Serve with a dollop or two of crème fraîche.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.