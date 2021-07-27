  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"I'm an avid reader of the AboutMyArea NN12 newsletter you send me every week. It's better than a newspaper!"
- Heather Smith
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Watercress Soup

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 27th July 2021 06:13
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
    • 1 onion
    • 1 clove garlic, finely diced (optional)
    • generous lump of butter
    • 1 medium potato, peeled & diced
    • large bunch of watercress
    • 500ml hot light chicken or vegetable stock
    • 200ml milk & extra to thin
    • 50ml cream

     

    Instruction

      Sweat the onion in the butter until soft and translucent. Add the garlic after a couple of mins if using.  

      Add the potato and watercress and a generous pinch of salt. Put the lid on and sweat for 5 mins. Add the stock and milk, then cover and simmer for 10 mins.

      Liquidise the soup, then add the cream and reheat gently, thinning with milk to the consistency you want. Season and serve.

      Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

