Watercress Soup

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 27th July 2021 06:13

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes



Serves: 4 people



Ingredients

1 onion

1 clove garlic, finely diced (optional)

generous lump of butter

1 medium potato, peeled & diced

large bunch of watercress

500ml hot light chicken or vegetable stock

200ml milk & extra to thin

50ml cream

Instruction

Sweat the onion in the butter until soft and translucent. Add the garlic after a couple of mins if using.

Add the potato and watercress and a generous pinch of salt. Put the lid on and sweat for 5 mins. Add the stock and milk, then cover and simmer for 10 mins.

Liquidise the soup, then add the cream and reheat gently, thinning with milk to the consistency you want. Season and serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

