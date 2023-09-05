  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Mexican Salsa Verde With Tomatillos

Published: 5th September 2023
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 400g tomatillos, husks removed & rinsed well
  • 1 small red onion, finely diced
  • 1-2 chillies (depending on heat preference)
  • 20g fresh coriander
  • zest & juice of 1 lime
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 tsp of brown sugar
  • sea salt

 

Instruction
    1. Mix the finely diced onion with the juice and zest of the lime and the sugar, and leave to sit in a shallow bowl for 30 mins; the acid from the lime takes away the raw edge of the onions.
    2. Meanwhile pulse the tomatillos and chilli in a food processor with a dash of water until roughly chopped, or do it by hand if you’re feeling rustic.
    3. Finely mince the garlic into a paste with a pinch of salt and roughly chop the coriander. Mix all the ingredients together and season well with a little more salt, tasting as you go and adding more lime or sugar if needed.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

    Comments

