Mexican Salsa Verde With Tomatillos
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 5th September 2023 07:15
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15-20 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 400g tomatillos, husks removed & rinsed well
- 1 small red onion, finely diced
- 1-2 chillies (depending on heat preference)
- 20g fresh coriander
- zest & juice of 1 lime
- 1 small garlic clove
- 1 tsp of brown sugar
- sea salt
Instruction
- Mix the finely diced onion with the juice and zest of the lime and the sugar, and leave to sit in a shallow bowl for 30 mins; the acid from the lime takes away the raw edge of the onions.
- Meanwhile pulse the tomatillos and chilli in a food processor with a dash of water until roughly chopped, or do it by hand if you’re feeling rustic.
- Finely mince the garlic into a paste with a pinch of salt and roughly chop the coriander. Mix all the ingredients together and season well with a little more salt, tasting as you go and adding more lime or sugar if needed.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Comments
